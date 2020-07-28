Untitled Goose Game – [Switch Digital Code]



It’s a lovely day in the village, and you are a horrible goose.

Untitled Goose Game is a slapstick-stealth-sandbox, where you are a goose let loose on an unsuspecting village. Make your way around town, from peoples’ back gardens to the high street shops to the village green, setting up pranks, stealing hats, honking a lot, and generally ruining everyone’s day.

Featuring:

A horrible goose (that’s you)

A town full of people just trying to get on with their day

(you hate them) A dedicated honk button (!!!)

A Nintendo Switch Online membership may be required for online play. Please check the game detail page on Nintendo.com for membership requirements.​

2019 House House in cooperation with Panic​

Nintendo Play account required to download and install.

