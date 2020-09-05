Untidy Kvitova moves onto fourth round at Flushing Meadows By Reuters

3/3 © Reuters. Tennis: US OPEN



2/3

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Czech Petra Kvitova struggled with unforced errors but still had enough weapons to defeat American Jessica Pegula 6-4 6-3 on Friday to advance to the fourth round of the U.S. Open.

The two-times Wimbledon champion had 28 unforced errors and five double faults but moved up a gear when it mattered to win her first career meeting with baseline battler Pegula.

Sixth seed Kvitova broke the world No. 63 twice in each set and completed the win when Pegula sent a return wide.

“I’m definitely happy that I’m through the first week. Few weeks ago I didn’t have idea that really the U.S. Open will take place. For me (it) was a miracle that it’s really happening.

“I know that if I didn’t come maybe one day I (was) going to regret that I didn’t come.”

Pegula, who reached the last eight of the Western & Southern Open warm-up event, matched Kvitova shot for shot from the baseline early on, forcing the Czech left-hander to save two breakpoints in the fifth game.

Kvitova decided to mix things up by advancing to the net more often and after a trade of breaks she managed to take the opener with a second break of serve.

Kvitova lost concentration at the start of the second set and as her…