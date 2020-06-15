UNSUNG HEROES: County keeps ‘public servants’ safe on the job | Local

“Were some of our employees scared, absolutely,” that he said. “But our employees have really hung in there so we want to thank our employees for continuing to work and serve the citizens.”

Deputy Sheriff Clifford Goodwin at the County Administrative Building said that he did not are amiss.

“It was a bit frightening but I enjoyed being able to help,” Goodwin said. “I’ve always been a person that liked to help other people.”

“I’ve always felt that if everybody helped somebody, this would be a different world,” he said.

He would come into work and simply take on tasks such as directing people visiting the building looking to pay taxes, who to call and collecting mail for the employees to place in storage.

“It was quite an adjustment in the beginning, trying to keep my hands clean and not wanting to touch a lot of surfaces,” Goodwin said.

He added that he began using paper towels before touching handles and different surfaces.

Howell and Williams also thanked the citizens for his or her patience through the duration of the entire struggle and said the people are the reason they work in local government.