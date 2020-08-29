Unstoppable Djokovic downs Raonic to clinch Western & Southern Open title By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters Tennis: Western & Southern Open



New York City (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic kept his unbeaten streak in 2020 alive as he made it through a dreadful start to defeat Milos Raonic 1-6 6-3 6-4 in the last of the Western & Southern Open on Saturday.

The 17-time Grand Slam winner warded off Raonic’s mighty serve to extend his 2020 winning run to 23-0, clinching his 80th profession title and equalling Rafael Nadal’s record of 35 Masters 1000 wins.

Battling through a neck injury, Djokovic had a hard time early in the match as he produced 4 double faults in the very first set. Raonic benefited from the world primary’s misfiring serve to liquidate the embeded in simply thirty minutes.

But Djokovic, who had actually beaten the 29-year-old Canadian in all 10 of their previous match-ups, came roaring back, releasing his effective forehand and winning 4 straight video games in the last set.

The competition, a last tune-up ahead of the U.S. Open, which starts on Monday, was staged in front of empty stands at Flushing Meadows rather of its typical location in Mason near Cincinnati,Ohio The competition formed part of a safe and secure bubble that was developed due to the coronavirus break out.