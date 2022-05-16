Rain-thunderstorm is expected in Yerevan from time to time in the evening of May 18, on the 16th, the wind will intensify to 15-18 m / s during the thunderstorm. No precipitation is expected on the night of May 17, 18, 19 և 20, according to the Ministry of Environment.

A short rain-thunderstorm is expected in some regions of the country in the afternoon of May 17-19. On May 16, thunderstorms are expected from time to time in the whole territory of the republic, intense in some parts.

Hail is possible in some areas. No precipitation is expected on the night of May 17-19, 20. The wind will be south-western 2-5 m / s, during the thunderstorm the wind will intensify with a speed of 17-20 m / s.

The air temperature will drop by 7-10 degrees in the afternoon of May 16, and then will gradually increase by the same amount.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected in Artsakh.