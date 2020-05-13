Unsigned note left at the Ahmaud Arbery memorial: ‘I am so sorry. I should have stopped them’

The message, a photograph of which was obtained by CNN affiliate WJXT, reads: “Ahmaud – I am so sorry. I should have stopped them. I am so sorry.”

S. Lee Merritt, the legal professional for the Arbery household, addressed the note in a tweet, writing, “We need to discover who left this note!”

Arbery, a black man, was shot useless whereas jogging simply exterior Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23. The story hit the nationwide highlight this month after footage of the killing was launched.