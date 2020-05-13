Unsigned note left at the Ahmaud Arbery memorial: ‘I am so sorry. I should have stopped them’

The message, a photograph of which was obtained by CNN affiliate WJXT, reads: “Ahmaud – I am so sorry. I should have stopped them. I am so sorry.”
S. Lee Merritt, the legal professional for the Arbery household, addressed the note in a tweet, writing, “We need to discover who left this note!”
Arbery, a black man, was shot useless whereas jogging simply exterior Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23. The story hit the nationwide highlight this month after footage of the killing was launched.
Two males, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, had been arrested Thursday in connection to Arbery’s killing. They face fees of felony homicide and aggravated assault, in accordance with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.