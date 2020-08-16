Unselfish Nurkovic not at Kaizer Chiefs for individual awards

The quick marksman isn’t concentrating on winning awards however assisting Amakhosi clinch the PSL title at completion of the season

Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic has actually discussed the significance of his group’s 3-2 win over Polokwane City onSaturday

Amakhosi originated from 2 objectives to beat Rise and Shine on the day with Nurkovic getting 2 helps and netting the winner in the last 14 minutes of the video game.

According to the 28-year-old marksman, the five-month break due to the lockdown assisted the group gain psychological strength and he is delighted this held true in their video game versus Clinton Larsen’s guys.

“I am really happy actually. A very important win for us. Once again, like I said during the lockdown that five months was really important to gain the mental strength and this game has shown from our mental side that mental strength is very important for the team,” Nurkovic informed SuperSport TELEVISION.

Nurkovic prompted his colleagues to rapidly forget the emphatic outcome versus Polokwane City and concentrate on the next match as the season isn’t over yet.

“There are still six more games to play. This is in the past now. All that we can do is focus on the next match,” he included.

Asked what Chiefs must do in a different way in the staying 6 matches of the season, Nurkovic stated: “We simply need to continue …