Unseen photos of Putin’s daughters emerge from collection of Vladimir’s former confidant

Pictures never before seen of Vladimir Putin’s two daughters from his ex-wife have emerged from the private collection of his one-time closest confidant.

The pictures show Maria and Katerina as teenagers soon after the Kremlin leader took power in the first 2000s.

They may actually have been released to enrage Putin by former billionaire Sergei Pugachev, 57, a former close crony who this week lost a £11.6 billion legal battle from the Russian state in a Paris arbitration court.

Putin, 67, in his long political career always hid his children away from the limelight, never permitting them to be observed and rarely even speaing frankly about them.

Both are now actually in their 30s but they show the president’s daughters both inside the Kremlin and at Pugachev’s dacha – or country house – near Moscow.

Pictured from left to right: Alexander and Viktor Pugachev and Maria and Ektaterina Putin in the Kremlin library in the first 2000s

Ekaterina (right) watches as her sister Maria plays pool with Sergei Pugachev’s son Alexander (second from left) and Viktor (left) in the Kremlin in the early 2000s

Ekaterina and Maria Putina (pictured in the centre) surrounded by members of Russian pop group Strelki in the early 2000s

Pictured left to right: Alexander Pugachev, Katerina and Maria Putina, and Viktor Pugachev at Russian billionaire Sergei Pugachev’s country house in the early 2000s

They are pictured with exiled Pugachev’s sons before that he left his Russian wife to have three children together with his British lover Countess Alexandra Tolstoy, a relationship which has now split up in acrimony.

Photographs show the president’s girls and their friends along side Putin’s ex-wife waiting for him in the Kremlin.

In one, they are observed in Putin’s library in the Kremlin.

In yet another shot they truly are playing billiards on a table once used by Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev.

They will also be seen at a private party with Russian pop group Strelki aka the Russian Spice Girls.

Today Maria, 35, who uses the surname Vorontsova, features a career in medical research and is definitely an expert on dwarfism, in accordance with reports.

She is believed to be married to a Dutch businessman with whom she has a family group, making Putin a grandfather.

Sergei Pugachev (right) is pictured shaking hands with President Vladimir Putin right after he rose to power in the first 2000s

Maria Putina and Viktor Pugachev chat throughout a private party at former Putin crony Sergei Pugachev’s country house

Katerina Putina discusses Pugachev’s son Alexander throughout a party at his country house in the early 2000s

Little is known of her, but she is reported to be a fan of Little Britain starring David Walliams and Matt Lucas, and she listed her favourite book as ‘Memoirs of a Geisha’ by Arthur Golden.

Katerina, 33, known by the family name of her maternal grandmother, Tikhonova, went from being fully a high-kicking ‘rock’n’roll’ dancer to spearhead a significant new Russian artificial intelligence initiative.

She stumbled on prominence early in the day with her spectacular ‘boogle woogle’ Acrobatic Rock’n’roll performances in dance competitions.

She features a doctorate from prestigious Moscow State University after completing a study on helping cosmonauts and pilots to orientate themselves in difficult conditions.

Maria Putina, who now uses the surname Vorontsova, is pictured in an undated photograph. Maria has a career in medical research and is an expert on dwarfism

Little is well known of Maria (pictured enjoying a takeaway meal and champagne, right), but she actually is said to be a fan of Little Britain starring David Walliams and Matt Lucas, and she listed her favourite book as ‘Memoirs of a Geisha’ by Arthur Golden

Maria, pictured centre, is believed to be married to a Dutch businessman with whom she has a family group, making Putin a grandfather

She was formerly married to Russia’s youngest billionaire Kirill Shamalov, 38.

The couple were reported to possess divorced and he wed glamorous socialite Zhanna Volkova, in her 30s.

Claims that Putin features a new family have never been confirmed.

Ex-KGB spy Putin once said of Maria and Katerina: ‘They are taking the first steps in their careers, but are making good progress. They are not involved with business or politics.

Katerina, 33, known by your family name of her maternal grandmother, Tikhonova, was once a rock’n’roll dancer but has now moved to work with a new Russian artificial intelligence initiative

‘They have never been ‘star’ kids, they have never got pleasure from the spotlight being directed in it. They just live their very own lives.

‘They are now living in Russia … They have never been educated anywhere except Russia.

‘I am proud of them, they continue steadily to study and therefore are working. My daughters speak three European languages fluently.’

Pugachev, an ex-senator and formerly one of Russia’s wealthiest oligarchs, was once called Putin’s ‘cashier’.

He has claimed to have posted the Putin family images years ago but, if so, they certainly were not widely seen.

Ekaterina Tikhonova, considered to be Putin’s daughter, is now spearheading a Russian artificial intelligence initiative

Putin turned against him after that he revealed his relationship with Tolstoy, 46, a British socialite and former BBC presenter, that he claimed.

He sees himself since the victim of a ‘politically motivated’ asset grab by figures in the Russian elite of which that he was a doyen before fleeing to London.

In exile in London – where that he said he feared for his life and France, he turned against Putin, for whom that he was once closest confidant.

He said: ‘Today in Russia there is no private property. There are only serfs who participate in Putin…

‘Now there is certainly Putin and there are his lieutenants who carry out his orders – and all cash generated is placed on the balance of Putin.’

Tolstoy last month unmasked she and her three sons with her estranged partner Pugachev had been evicted from their £9 million London property with. Only 12 days notice.

Pugachev lost ownership of the property after Moscow judges ruled that it belonged to his Russian creditors.

She posted: ‘Life is complicated at the moment.

‘I’ve lost my travel business and also have been told in the last week that we are shortly to be evicted from our home by the Russian government.

‘In fact, they gave me and my kids twelve days notice, at the height of a worldwide pandemic.

‘It’s difficult to sleep and focus but over many difficult years I’ve been tough on myself about staying in the minute, and taking pleasure out of the little things.

‘Reading is obviously one of those and in particular I hugely enjoy reading aloud to my children, particularly when it’s Just William.’

She may be the daughter of Count Nikolai Tolstoy, a distant relative of writer Leo Tolstoy.

She and her children stayed at her parents’ Oxfordshire home for lockdown.