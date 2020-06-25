UNSC will not interfere in Ethiopia dam issue – Middle East Monitor

A UN official has stated that he was upset as a result of the UN Security Council is not prepared to assist ease tensions over Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam, the New Khaleej information web site reported yesterday.

The UNESCO Chair on International Water Cooperation and Professor of Peace and Conflict on the Swiss college of Uppsala, Ashok Sawin, stated: “It is not possible that the UN Security Council would accept Egypt’s request to mediate.”

He added: “It is not possible that all the permanent members would agree to mediate in this crisis.”

“Any unilateral action by Ethiopia will result in a high conflict situation with Egypt & can also deteriorate its relations with Sudan,” he warned.

Egypt, which is nearly fully reliant on the Nile for agriculture and consuming water, fears the filling course of will considerably cut back the circulation of Nile water, whereas Ethiopia has dismissed Cairo’s issues and says the undertaking is vital to its personal improvement efforts.

