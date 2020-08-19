UN’s Gutterres warns US-China tensions risk dividing world into ‘2 blocs’ – Armenian News

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said Tuesday that the relationship between the US and China “has never been as dysfunctional as it is today” and warned that escalating tensions between the two powers risk dividing the world into “two blocs”, Time reported.

“These divides, namely the economic divide, risks to create two blocs, with two dominant currencies, with the two sets of trade rules, two different internets, two strategies in artificial intelligence and then, inevitably, two geo-strategic and military strategies,” he said during a TIME100 Talks discussion on global leadership. “That is a huge risk for the world.”

The US and China are currently engaged in a multi-faceted and wide-ranging confrontation that includes everything from intellectual property disputes to the origins of the coronavirus to human rights. Tensions had been simmering prior to the Trump Administration, with President Obama attempting to counter China’s rising military presence in the South China Sea and seeking to offset its economic might with policies like the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Trump escalated the tensions, engaging in an economically damaging trade war and, more recently, blaming the country for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We all have different interests. It’s not…