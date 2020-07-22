UNRWA to offer one-time financial assistance to Gaza refugees in Jordan – Middle East Monitor

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) stated it will disperse a one-time emergency situation financial assistance plan to Palestinian refugees from Gaza living in Jordan.

The UN company stated in a declaration the other day that the assistance goals to relieve the financial problems triggered by COVID-19, including that “the one-time money assistance worth 100 JDs [$141] will be dispersed per household” under particular conditions consisting of that the head of the household be from the Gaza Strip, be signed up with UNRWA which the household lives in Jordan.

The requirements likewise stated that the head of the household does not have actually a repaired regular monthly earnings which he is not signed up in the social safeguard program.

READ: Palestine extends state of emergency situation amidst pandemic

The money assistance will be dispersed from 23 August to October, it included.

UNRWA described that it had actually dispersed a one-time financial assistance plan to Gaza refugees living in Jerash camp throughout the lockdown enforced to face COVID-19 to relieve the financial scenario triggered by the pandemic.