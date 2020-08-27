UNRWA delivers medicines, others services to homes of Palestininans in Gaza – Middle East Monitor

The UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) stated the other day that it is running an emergency situation strategy that consists of providing medicines and other services to individuals in the house, the Shehab news company reported.

In an interview with Al-Aqsa Voice, UNRWA’s spokesperson Adnan Abu Hasna stated: “Our plan includes delivering services from door to door in order to keep people safe amidst the outbreak of the COVID-19 outside the quarantine centres.”

Abu Hasna stated that UNRWA’s services will be provided to the refugees and nonrefugees throughout the besiegedGaza Strip He included that the conventional circulation of food parcels, calling individuals up to the circulation centres, was suspended according to the instructions of the Ministry of Health.

The UN authorities stated that there is a strong coordination with the World Health Organisation (WHO) concerning the break out of the pandemic, keeping in mind that the media is supplying protection of the “dangerous” scenario in Gaza.

“Due to the exceptional circumstances related to the Israeli siege on Gaza and the dilapidation of the healthcare system,” he stated, “every simple development is considered dangerous.”

He worried that UNRWA is still suffering a deficit spending approximated to be $300 million.

READ: Qatar envoy lands in Gaza to ease Israel-Hamas stress

…



Read The Full Article