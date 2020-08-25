UNRWA calls for unimpeded passage into Gaza for vital goods – Middle East Monitor

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) contacted Tuesday for all vital goods to be approved unimpeded passage into the besieged Gaza Strip, consisting of fuel for electrical power. UNRWA made the appeal versus the background of 14 years of an unlawful blockade and the socio-economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The agency in Gaza is extremely concerned about the closure of the lone power plant since last Tuesday, 18 August,” UNRWA stated. “The closure of the plant has caused the power feed to decline to two or three hours per day, followed by 20 hours of interruption.”

This, discussed UNRWA, will have an unfavorable effect on the health and wellbeing and security of individuals of Gaza and destructive impacts on the Strip’s vital services, consisting of medical facilities. “Thus, this puts at risk the lives and health of nearly two million people, including 1.4 million registered Palestine refugees.”

The main declaration from the UN firm explained that, “Under international humanitarian law, the passage of all relief consignments, in this case fuel for electricity, should not be prevented.”

Commenting on the circumstance in the Gaza Strip, the Director of UNRWA Affairs in the Palestinian area, Matthias Schmale, stated that the call is being made to all worried celebrations to …