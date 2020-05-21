Unreleased Sony Ericsson W707 prototype with unique button display surfaces

Here’s a blast from the past– an unreleased prototype of a Sony Ericsson Walkman flip phone has actually emerged on ebay.com. It’s completely functioning also, right here’s what might have been.

The Sony Ericsson W707 “Alicia ” includes a tiny shade display outside, revealing the presently playing track. Considering the version name, this mobile phone is most likely pertaining to the T707 flip phone.

Sony Ericsson W707 “Alicia”, an unreleased prototype of a Walkman phone

The unique component is the round playback controls. Upon closer evaluation it appears that this is really an additional display, which enables adjustable controls and also cool methods like revealing a round analog clock.

For contrast, the T707 likewise had an outside display with a round layout (simply the one), however that a person was monochrome and also was not touch delicate, so it just showed details. This is a quite unique control system, it’s an embarassment that Sony Ericsson never ever launched the phone.

Thanks to our informant for sending this in!

