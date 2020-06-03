Unreleased Realme confirmed to be real, sadly gets canceled

Back in April, a telephone with the Realme brand leaked on Weibo, suggesting the model is making an attempt a radically new design which is analogous to some Oppo Reno smartphones. It had some gaming aesthetics and three cameras, hidden behind a flat panel and we thought that is both a prototype of a future gaming telephone or only a mock-up of a very new gadget.

The reality was revealed by Francis Wang, CMO of Realme India – it was a design consideration for a brand new smartphone, however had to be canceled as a result of the corporate didnt need to make any compromises with the inner design.

Yeah, it is lovely. However, to put the digital camera flat beneath this again cowl, battery measurement has to be considerably compromised. Hence dropped this design. Limit of expertise, workforce is engaged on sth. higher. Stylish design is our benefit, will proceed with it. https://t.co/laPveok7nv  Francis Wang (@FrancisRealme) June 2, 2020

Wang confirmed that so as to have a skinny flat smartphone with three cameras, the battery capability will be considerably compromised. He additionally revealed Realme is engaged on one thing higher and it’ll maintain betting on fashionable design, no matter which means.

Realme already launched a tool for all of the cell avid gamers on the market – the X50 Pro Player. It is an up to date model of the X50 Pro flagship with additional graphite sheets for higher cooling when the heavy gaming begins. The reminiscence is LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.zero storage – Realme clearly has a solution to its followers that desire cell video games and need to stay loyal to the model.

Realme X50 Pro Player

However, with the cell gaming trade getting larger and higher with time, we hope to see a devoted Realme competitor to the vivo iQOO, nubia Red Magic, and the Asus ROG telephone lineups.

