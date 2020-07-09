Unreal Engine can now capture facial expressions via an official iOS app

A newly released iOS app from Epic Games lets developers record facial expressions that can be imported directly into the Unreal Engine, using bit more than an iPhone’s front-facing camera. The Live Link Face app, which can be available to down load now from the App Store, can stream this facial animation data instantly directly onto characters in Unreal Engine, which Epic hopes is likely to make facial capture “easier and more accessible” for creators.

Epic’s app works by building on several Apple’s existing technologies, including its ARKit augmented reality platform, and the TrueDepth camera that Apple introduced with the iPhone X in 2017. It’s the exact same technology that powers Apple’s Animoji and Memoji, which map your facial expressions onto cartoon avatars. Only now it can be utilized to animate avatars in the engine powering lots of the world’s hottest games.

Epic isn’t the first company to have looked at using Apple’s technology as an animation tool. It didn’t just take long for developers to start making facial capture apps following the iPhone X’s release, and we also saw it used to create facial expressions for a Walking Dead augmented reality game in 2018. But having the functionality built straight into the Unreal Engine, which can be used by millions of developers around the world, could give it a bigger reach, and make it easier for artists to use it in their work.

Epic says that its Live Link Face app can work in situations which range from an artist’s home office to a soundstage with multiple actors in motion capture suits with head-mounted rigs, and that it can natively adjust between them. The app can be controlled remotely, so Epic says you can set it up to simultaneously start recording on multiple iPhones using a single command. Once imported, the facial animation data can be adjusted in-engine.

If you’re a developer who’s enthusiastic about trying out the app yourself, the Epic’s documentation for the feature can be found here.