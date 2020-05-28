‘Unprecedented situation:’ Donkey sanctuary inundated with abandoned animals during lockdown

A donkey sanctuary says it has been inundated with abandoned animals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Donegal Donkey Sanctuary, close to Letterkenny, stated it has taken in 22 donkeys since March – a few of which have been handed over by house owners now not in a position to maintain them.

Others donkeys have been discovered abandoned in numerous areas throughout Ireland, the sanctuary stated.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

Sandra Curran, who runs the shelter with husband, stated she is struggling to boost funds on account of an absence of holiday makers during the coronavirus disaster.

The sanctuary often sees hundreds of members of the general public go to yearly, producing income to assist take care of the donkeys.





Read extra

“It’s an unprecedented situation where normally we would have our doors open and we’d have lots of visitors coming in every day and that’s not going to happen,” she stated.

“But then the flip facet of the coin is, sadly, regarding Covid we’re taking in far more donkeys than we usually would and an unprecedented quantity during the last month.

“A lot of people are giving up their donkeys or worse than that abandoning them because of job losses and economic circumstances.”

The sanctuary now has greater than 100 donkeys on the property however Ms Curran stated there was an inventory of different undesirable animals they nonetheless needed to go and out and gather.

The sanctuary runs a fostering scheme, so a number of animals will in the end find yourself going to new properties.

Read extra

Ms Curran stated the household’s predominant fear was the upcoming winter.

“In the summer yes there are costs and there are always running costs, but the animals are grazing,” she stated.

“The cash that we usually elevate during the summer time, notably from the reward store and the tea room, is what helps feed the inhabitants over the winter.

No hype, simply the recommendation and evaluation you want

“And you know now we don’t have that and we also have an increased population.”

Additional reporting by Press Association