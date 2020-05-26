In an unprecedented and potentially legally fraught move, all of Italy and its 60 million residents have been restricted, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced, part of a raft of sweeping quarantine measures intended to contain the outbreak. CNN’s Ben Wedeman reports.
Unprecedented restrictions in Italy over coronavirus outbreak
