Unprecedented eco-city in Gyumri | Morning

As we have informed, an ecological district will be built in the territory of the former “Uri Gund” military unit located in the suburban Boulevard district of Gyumri, where there are all comfortable living conditions with the introduction of innovative technologies.

The investor is Todd Fabaker from New York, who represents “Digital Pomigranet” company.

The RA Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan, who visited Gyumri today, informed that the government will approve this investment program in the near future, as it thinks it is dealing with a serious investor, it is necessary to create an environment for talented people to live, create and create.

This project has been announced for 1-1.5 years, the program has been presented in different environments, in various investment conferences, including during the “Dubai 2020 Expo”, we also talked about it.

The government will be very willing to implement this program, because we see qualified investors, that is, people who already do big business in Gyumri, we can say that Gyumri exports services to China on a large scale, as they see Gyumri as a technology center. opportunity to develop. “In the environment of developing a technology center, it is very important for talented people to create and work in Gyumri, to have a good environment where they should live,” the minister said.

The mayor of Gyumri Vardges Samsonyan said that they are in favor of the implementation of the program, a phased version or the allocation of another place.

“There have been many programs that have come, offered, failed, do you want to be insured against such risks, will not be promised, the program will be incomplete or incomplete, we have a bitter experience, we will discuss in detail or hope that in this case there will be no such problem “, – said Vardges Samsonyan.

The chief architect of Gyumri Henik Gasparyan told us last year that for the first time in Armenia a green city program is being implemented in the Republic.

“The eco-city must have all the components: բնակ residential, հասարակական public structures, պիտի there must be landscape architecture, արտադր production, բիզնես business, it can be agriculture. All this must be centralized, a garbage recycling program can be implemented, it must be equipped with solar panels. “The natural landscape should be used mainly, because there are springs in the territory of the” Ur Regiment “, there are lake areas,” Henrik Gasparyan said.

