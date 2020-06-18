‘Unprecedented’ Australian bushfires directly affected one in eight Indigenous people | Australia news

One in eight Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Australia were directly relying on the 2019-20 bushfires, the bushfire royal commission has heard.

And based on a study of the geological records of large fires in Australia’s history, summer time bushfires were “unprecedented”.

The royal commission in to national natural disaster resilience heard 15 witnesses on cultural burning on Thursday at the end of three days of hearings focused on hazard reduction.

Bhiamie Eckford-Williamson, an Euahlayi man and academic from the Australian National University, told the royal commission that 96,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, including 35,000 children, were affected by the fires that burned in Queensland, New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory and South Australia this summer.

That amounts to 29% of the Indigenous populace in affected states, and 12% of the national Indigenous populace.

And the Indigenous population in areas hit by bushfires was 4.6%, double the population in the state in general, meaning that Indigenous people were “disproportionately affected”.

Despite this, he said, there have been an “extraordinary absence of Aboriginal people” from post-fire inquiries, and a lack of tips or policies specifically targeted at acknowledging or reducing the impact on Aboriginal people.

“They are often relegated to a historic footnote,” that he said.

Eckford-Williamson gave evidence in a panel alongside the University of Wollongong researcher Vanessa Cavanagh, a Bundjalung and Wonnarua woman and former firefighter researching the role of women in cultural burning; associate professor Michael-Shawn Fletcher, a Wiradjuri man and paleo-ecologist from the University of Melbourne; and Dr Timothy Neale from Deakin University.

Eckford-Williamson said that the cool-burn methods used by Aboriginal people couldn’t be appropriated into western fire management processes, or divorced from the context of other Indigenous land management methods.

“Simply put, if Aboriginal people aren’t in get a handle on of the preparation [and] implementation of burning then it is not cultural burning,” he said.

That is what are the results in the NSW national parks and wildlife service, which told the commission that while Aboriginal people undertook low-intensity cultural burning, it also had parks staff who undertook “culturally-informed burning”.

Fletcher said a study of the geological record showed no records of a fire event equivalent to the 2019-20 season, with fires stretching from Queensland to Victoria.

“In that sense these fires are unprecedented in the geological record,” that he said.

He said that records from colonial settlers in Victoria showed a “universal shift from an open to a woody or forested landscape following the British invasion and the removal of cultural burning from the landscape”.

He added that while worldwide heating was undoubtedly increasing the fire risk, the landscape now had “demonstrably more fuel in the modern forested region … today than when they were under Indigenous cultural burning”.

All four experts said there must be a national coordinating human anatomy that supported and conducted research with respect to local groups conducting Indigenous land management practices, and that funding for that work, which currently runs on one- to three-year cycles, should really be made permanent.

Scott Falconer from the Victorian Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning told the inquiry that before the cultural burns off program began in 2017 there was not any cultural burning on the landscape for at the very least 150 years. Since then, 20 burns off have already been conducted, and more than 100 have been identified by the six traditional owner groups involved in burning in Australia.

NSW also failed to conduct any authorised cultural burning on public land until 2017, Queensland started supporting the practice in 2007, and the NT has been supporting it since 1981, when the joint management of national parks first began.