Unlocked Bluetooth Mini Mobile Phones-BM70 GSM Bluetooth Handset Phone Earphone Dialer Support Nano SIM Card 0.66inch(Black)



Price: $19.99

(as of Aug 10,2020 15:17:59 UTC – Details)

Product Description

The best personal assistant for your mobile phone and tablet. When you connect it to the mobiles, you can use the Bluetooth handset to call and receive directly.

Note:

There has a switch in the right side of the phone, please slide to unlocked logo before use, or else, it won’t be power on. Fully charge the phone before first use.

Specification

Frequency: GSM 900/1800/850/1900

Memory :32+32M

Dimension:74.4*23.3*11.2mm

Connectivity:Micro 5pin

Display:0.66inch

IMPORTANT 1. Fully charge the phone before first use. 2. Unlocked GSM works with T-Mobile or Metro PCS , Will not work with Sprint and Verizon or Boost. 3. Bluetooth paring passcode is 0000. 4.Restore factory settings:enter the password to restore the factory settings,the default password is 1234.

Fashion design Alarm Clock

Suitable for kids use mini phone

super very clear voice

Long time for standby

★[MINI BLUETOOTH MOBILE PHONE]:Can be used as a bluetooth earphone for making a call, listening to music, hands free from mobile phone and tablet PC. It can be hung to be used as a bluetooth on the ear.

★[GLOBAL GSM FREQUENCY]:Quad Band GSM850/900/1800/1900MHz. It only supports 2G (GSM), such as T-Mobile and Metro PCs(Select Prepaid Sim Card), can not working for CDMA carriers such as Sprint & Verizon or Boost.

★[UNLOCKED MINI PHONE]:mini phone have a speaker and mic, so it can be used as a independent main phone when insert a Micro SIM card. Very practical to use when traveling or using as a spare cell phone in the car.

★[WORLD SMALLEST PHONE]:Backlight Display, soft breathe light, even dark at night, you can see it very clearly

★[NOTED]:There has a switch in the side of the phone, please move it into an unlocked logo before use, or else, it won’t open.please noted that it can use in usa.use 2G network.