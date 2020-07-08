Unlike Trump, Vindman’s conduct was unimpeachable (opinion)

He will be just fine.

“Dad, my sitting here today, in the US Capitol talking to our elected officials is proof that you made the right decision forty years ago to leave the Soviet Union and come here to United States of America in search of a better life for our family. Do not worry, I will be fine for telling the truth.”

But Vindman also had the gumption to speak out after an early on July 10 White House meeting. There, he testified, the now-fired US ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, directly pressed Ukrainian officials to launch specific investigations as a swap for a gathering with the President.

Vindman related his concerns about both meetings to the NSC Counsel.

Indeed, Vindman would have been derelict because duty had he maybe not spoken out.

He told a truth that was inconvenient but corroborated by numerous others.

He did not fold under the pressure or complain or cower, either in his appearance before Congress or after ward.

He went straight back to work, as did his brother Yevgeny Vindman, a lieutenant colonel who also labored on the NSC staff. He did not testify, but was also fired Friday.

In fact, the only thing Alexander Vindman could be fairly accused of is naivete, if he really believed somehow that he could stay in his job and keep supporting our Ukrainian policy, such as for instance there is one.

He had to understand deep down that he could never have been warmly received back into the toxic environment at the White House. Even co-workers friendly to him and sympathetic to the incredibly difficult position into which he had been thrust might be forgiven for feeling the chill of the vitriolic reactions, statements and tweets of President Trump after Vindman’s testimony.

No, it isn’t the Vindman brothers who have been disgraced by this pettiness. It is President Trump.

It is not they who’ll be remembered for putting personal needs above national interests. The President will.

And it is not they who will in years to come have to qualify or explain or argue the case surrounding their behavior.

In a final and outrageous act of vengefulness, White House security officials escorted the Vindmans off the grounds.

Unlike that of so many others in this sad saga, the Vindmans’ conduct was unimpeachable.

The Secretary of Defense told reporters Friday that all service members will be welcomed back again to the Pentagon and to the Army, and they need not fear retribution of any kind. The vice chairman of the joint chiefs of staff also caused it to be clear that Alexander Vindman’s skills would find a new home back in military ranks. He is apparently on track for a service college stint , appropriate for his time in service.

He should anticipate this reassignment and to this new educational opportunity. I really hope he proves willing to give his fellow students the lessons of his trying experience.

Alexander Vindman has seen the inner workings of the National Security Council, no matter how dysfunctional it could be at times. He has advised senior leaders on how best to manage one of our most important bilateral relationships, irrespective of how much some of these leaders made a decision to ignore that advice. And he left that position with his honor intact, irrespective of how hard the President might make an effort to dismantle it.

There’s an awful lot there to learn from.

You know, on second thought, maybe Alexander Vindman was wrong. He’s not just likely to be fine. In the future, I believe that he and his brother will undoubtedly be better off for it all.

Better to be right back with the Army they love.

Better to possess upheld their oath to the Constitution.

Better to have maintained their integrity and dignity under severe test.

And better for being in a position to sleep soundly at night, once you know they did their duty.

There will continue to be criticism from the President’s supporters. Sadly, the Vindmans can not avoid the calumny which will be leveled at them. I do not doubt for a moment that their lives will not come back to normal anytime soon, or they won’t still harbor concerns over their safety or that of the loved ones.

It’s a higher price to cover character. Perhaps too high. But in that very purchase, their family members will no doubt be better off as well.

A new example of moral courage now lies before them.

Frankly, we have to all feel much better off for that.