Unlike others, Tiger Woods still focused without fans: ‘I’m pretty intense when I play’

Those scenes of 10s of countless fans packed together, following Tiger Woods as he continues his pursuit of a 16 th significant?

Not today.

This week’s PGA Championship– like each week given that the PGA Tour rebooted in mid-June– will be played without viewers, with just necessary workers enabled on-site at TPC HardingPark Woods got a taste of the Tour’s brand-new regular when he teed it up 3 weeks earlier at the Memorial Tournament, where he connected for 40 th while playing in front of approximately a hundred volunteers, media and community locals.

It’s a strange dynamic for each gamer, however especially one with the around the world appeal of Woods, who has actually drawn a crowd given that he remained in elementary school.

“Those four days at Muirfield (Village) was a bit different,” he statedTuesday “It reminded me of sometimes on the weekend, you’d tee off Saturday morning and you’d just barely made the cut and you’re first off and there’s no one out there, but generally by the time you make the back nine, there’s thousands of people out there on the golf course waiting for the leaders to tee off. But that never happened. So that’s the new world we live in. We just have to get used to it.”