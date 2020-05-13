Unknown individuals assault Ucom mobile station in Armenia’s Armavir – Armenian News

Official news release by Ucom

Early today, it ended up being understood that an unknown individual or individuals damaged among Ucom’s mobile terminals situated in Armavir as well as giving 4G+ link. The optical cord as well as surrounding cables that guarantee its procedure were removed as well as various components of the station were seriously harmed. The mobile station lies in close area with the mobile terminals of various other telecommunications drivers, which continued to be undamaged.

“It is Ucom’s mobile station that has been destroyed. An unknown person or persons caused major damage to the company, and by such action deprived our subscribers living in Armavir of the opportunity to stay in touch, to learn and work online. Law enforcement agencies have been notified of the crime, the preliminary investigation is underway, the motives are being clarified,” stated Ara Sergei Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

It must be included that the mobile station civil jobs as well as upkeep group has actually quickly gotten to the scene in Armavir to bring back the station as well as make sure the regular program of solution stipulation. Ucom says sorry to its clients for the momentary trouble.