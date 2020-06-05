University professor investigated over ‘black privilege’ tweet | Florida

A professor on the University of Central Florida is being investigated by the varsity after tweeting feedback broadly condemned as racist.

Professor Charles Negy is a tenured affiliate professor of psychology at UCF, and a frequent commentator. In a tweet Wednesday he sparked criticism and a #UCFFireHim hashtag for a tweet on “black privilege”.

Negy tweeted: “Black privilege is real: Besides affirm. Action [sic], special scholarships and other set asides, being shielded from legitimate criticism is a privilege. But as a group, they’re missing out on much needed feedback.”

It comes because the US has been rocked by mass anti-racism protests in dozens of cities and cities throughout the nation sparked by the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis in May, the police killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky in March, the current killing of jogger Ahmaud Arbery by white vigilantes in Georgia, and lots of others.

Negy’s tweet linked to a narrative by an American commentator Steve Sailer. The Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate speech, describes Sailer as an “extremist” who promotes crude racial stereotypes and is the founding father of a “neo-eugenic online discussion forum”.

Negy is the creator of White Shaming: Bullying Based on Prejudice Virtue-signaling and Ignorance, which, in accordance with a synopsis, argues white persons are shamed for America’s historical past of systemic racism, and that it is a type of bullying.

“The bullying reflects shamers’ unacknowledged hostility and prejudice toward Whites,” the synopsis reads, “as well as shamers’ need to feel morally superior (aka virtue-signaling) and their ignorance of world history and other cultures.”

Negy was the topic of dialogue inside higher education circles in 2012, when he scolded students for arguing in favor of Christian supremacy. He mentioned the arguments got here from “typically … first-generation college students” who didn’t perceive or “appreciate the purpose of a university”.

The University of Florida has greater than 69,000 enrolled college students.

It wrote in a tweet: “Being actively anti-racist means calling out and confronting racist comments. We are aware of Charles Negy’s recent personal Twitter posts, which are completely counter to UCF’s values. We are reviewing this matter further while being mindful of the first amendment.”