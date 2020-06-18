The new logo removes the serpentine curves on the sabre handles in favor of smooth handles.
“After the release of our new logos on April 24th, I was made aware of the negative connotation between the serpentine walls and slavery,” Williams said in a statement. “I was not previously aware of the historical perspective indicating the original eight-foot-high walls were constructed to mask the institution of slavery and enslaved laborers from public view.”
The curved handles were featured in the V-Sabre logo, the primary logo for Virginia athletics, and the Cavalier Shield mark, a secondary logo for use on apparel and on social media.
“Over the last few weeks, I have worked to better educate myself and that education will continue,” Williams said. “There was no intent to cause harm, but we did, and for that I apologize to those who bear the pain of slavery in our history.”