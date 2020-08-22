University of Utah Pays Ransomware Gang to Prevent Student Data Leak

The University of Utah’s College of Social and Behavioral Science verified that they were struck by a ransomware attack on July 19.

According to a declaration released by the University, the gang left numerous computer systems unattainable for numerous hours as personnel took servers offline to prevent the malware from dispersing to other devices on the school’s network.

Following internal conversation, authorities chose to deal with the school’s cyber insurance coverage company to pay a $457,059 ransom in order to prevent a data leak.

Staff from the university clarified that the insurance coverage paid part of the ransom and they covered the rest themselves. No information about the crypto associated with the deal were divulged.

In early June, media outlets reported that the NetWalker ransomware gang had actually assaulted Michigan State University, or MSU. While the gang threatened to leak trainees’ records and monetary files, authorities from the university have actually stated that they declined to pay the ransom.

Cointelegraph likewise reported on June 3 that the NetWalker ransomware group had actually likewise targeted 3 US-based universities.