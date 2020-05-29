University of Queensland student suspended for two years after speaking out on China ties | Australian universities

A student activist extremely crucial of the University of Queensland’s ties to Beijing has been handed down a two-year suspension from the establishment.

Drew Pavlou confronted a disciplinary listening to on 20 May on the college over 11 allegations of misconduct, detailed in a confidential 186-page doc, reportedly linked to his on-campus activism supporting Hong Kong and criticising the Chinese Communist Party.

The college ordered his suspension on Friday after the 20-year-old philosophy student reportedly left the earlier listening to after about one hour, citing procedural unfairness.

UQ chancellor Peter Varghese mentioned on Friday he was involved with the result of the disciplinary motion towards Pavlou.

“There are aspects of the findings and the severity of the penalty which personally concern me,” Varghese mentioned in an announcement.

“In consultation with the vice chancellor, who has played no role in this disciplinary process, I have decided to convene an out-of-session meeting of UQ’s Senate next week to discuss the matter.”

The University of Queensland has confronted media scrutiny for its relations with the Chinese authorities, which has co-funded 4 programs provided by the college.

The establishment can also be residence to 1 of Australia’s many Confucius Institutes – Beijing-funded schooling centres some critics warn promote propaganda.