University of Oklahoma players test positive for Covid-19 

Head Coach Lincoln Riley made the statementSaturday The test results returned after the group had actually returned from a one-week break from pre-season practice.

“We did conduct a Covid test as planned with our players last night, got the results this morning we had nine players tested positive for Covid. We had a couple of others that have been isolated due to contact tracing,” Riley informed the media in a video teleconference on Saturday.

Riley went on to state that he’s dissatisfied by the news.

“We’ve done such a tremendous job this entire time. You know when (you) give players time, there is risk in that. This isn’t the NBA, we don’t have a bubble. We all have to continue to work to do a better job by all accounts. We’re still confident in the plan that we have,” he stated.