University of Oklahoma players test positive for Covid-19 

Head Coach Lincoln Riley made the statementSaturday The test results returned after the group had actually returned from a one-week break from pre-season practice.
“We did conduct a Covid test as planned with our players last night, got the results this morning we had nine players tested positive for Covid. We had a couple of others that have been isolated due to contact tracing,” Riley informed the media in a video teleconference on Saturday.
Riley went on to state that he’s dissatisfied by the news.
“We’ve done such a tremendous job this entire time. You know when (you) give players time, there is risk in that. This isn’t the NBA, we don’t have a bubble. We all have to continue to work to do a better job by all accounts. We’re still confident in the plan that we have,” he stated.
The Oklahoma Sooners, part of the Big 12 conference, are presently set up to open the 2020 season in the house versus Missouri State onSept 12– in spite of the continuous pandemic.
Despite all of this, the ACC, SEC and Big 12 have actually continued with …