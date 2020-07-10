University of Houston researches create heated air filter that can kill coronavirus ‘instantly’

Ren caused Medistar CEO Monzer Hourani to bring about a “unique design” created from heated nickel foam, which was detailed in a paper published by Materials Today Physics.

Researchers reportedly conducted tests at Galveston National Laboratory and found that 99.8 percent of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was killed “instantly,” following a single move across the filter. The process does, however, require the foam to be heated at 392 degrees Fahrenheit.

“This filter could be useful in airports and in airplanes, in office buildings, schools and cruise ships to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Ren explained. “Its ability to help control the spread of the virus could be very useful for society.”

He also said Medistar is looking into offering smaller personalized models that could purify the air around just one employee’s desk or work station, based on the Chronicle.

Dr. Garrett Peel of Medistar, who helped craft the design, suggested that the filters be deployed to “high-priority venues where essential workers are at elevated risk of exposure (particularly schools, hospitals and health care facilities, as well as public transit environs such as airplanes),”

“It’s basically a high-performance COVID-19 killer,” that he said. “This is safe and effective. We want to roll this out of Texas first and start deploying them in schools, nursing homes. This unit could be deployed in 60 days.”

“It provides an extra sense of security, knowing that our children and elderly are protected,” Peel added. ‘We need our leaders to step-up and create private and public partnerships to get the product into our schools and protect our kids.”