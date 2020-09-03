University of California System can’t use SAT and ACT tests for admissions, judge rules

The “test optional” policy at most UC campuses affords privileged, non-disabled students a “second look” in admissions, said Brad Seligman, the Alameda County Superior Court Judge who issued the preliminary injunction in the case of Kawika Smith v. Regents of the University of California on Tuesday.
At the same time, he said, a “second look” would be denied to less privileged students and students with disabilities who are unable to access the tests. Therefore, the conclusion is to do away with the tests all together.
But the judge’s ruling Monday went even further, prohibiting the consideration of scores from students who still chose to submit them.
“The current COVID 19 pandemic has resulted in restrictions in the availability of test sites,” Seligman said in his ruling. “While test-taking opportunities for all students have been limited, for persons with disabilities, the ability to obtain accommodations or even to locate suitable test locations for the test are ‘almost nil’.”
In a…