University of Alabama has 1,200 students who have tested positive for Covid-19

The UA System coronavirus control panel keeps in mind another 158 cases were taped on school over the course of the year prior to August 18, bringing the overall to 1,201 cases. Classes resumed August 19.

UA in Tuscaloosa has without a doubt the most students who have tested positive for Covid -19 amongst the 3 schools that comprise theUniversity of Alabama System The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has verified 157 cases amongst students this year, and the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) has reported 10, per the control panel.

“Our exposure notification efforts have revealed no evidence of virus transmission due to in-person class instruction,” statedDr Ricky Friend, dean of the College of Community Health Sciences at UA.