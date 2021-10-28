University Hospital in NJ to mandate boosters for employees who received JNJ COVID-19 vaccines
University Hospital CEO and Former Health Commissioner of New Jersey Dr. Shereef Elnahal joins the Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith and Adam Shapiro to discuss University Hospital’s decision to mandate a booster shot for employees who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine..

