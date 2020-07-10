University entrant confirmed with COVID-19 in Georgia – Panorama

A university entrant, who was taking the united national examinations, has been confirmed with COVID-19, Georgian First Channel reported.

According to the origin, the information became known throughout the briefing jointly held by Head of National Center for Diseases Control and Public Health Amiran Gamkrelidze and Head of National Center of Assessment and Examinations Sopo Gorgodze.

Reportedly, the university entrant was presumably infected from a relative. Nine university entrants, who had contact with the infected university entrant, are now actually placed in quarantine and so are under medical observation. They will undergo PCR Testing before every next exam.