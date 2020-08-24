University Demands Students ‘Pledge To Practice Antiracist Behaviors’ In Disturbing BLM Endorsement

The President’s Cabinet of the University of Southern Maine simply sent out a message to students that swore obligation to the Black Lives Matter motion, and they contacted them to do the very same.

The Cabinet, that includes President Glenn Cummings in addition to other school authorities, raised late Georgia congressman and civil liberties icon John Lewis’ assistance of the motion and announced that “we must add our voices to the Black Lives Matter Movement.” The message then knocked the expression “all lives matter” as “hurtful” and declares that it “misses the point.”

“We agree. And in support of Lewis’ declaration, the Movement itself, and Black, Indigenous and People of Color everywhere, we say Black Lives Matter. Period,” the message continued, including that “the inconvenient truth is that history provides plenty of evidence that the lives of Black, Indigenous and People of Color haven’t mattered as much as white lives.”

The message protected this claim by purchasing students to “please consider” a list of “realities.” On this list, the Cabinet declared that “Intentionally built and deeply deep-rooted racist policies continue to reject Black, Indigenous and People of Color access to education, work, real estate, health care, justice and ballot– and increase their …