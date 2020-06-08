University called off Ivanka Trump’s commencement address. She blamed ‘cancel culture’

By
Jackson Delong
-
Wichita State University Tech, a joint venture partner of Wichita State University in Kansas, canceled Ivanka Trump’s virtual graduation speech amid backlash over President Donald Trump’s response to George Floyd’s death and the nationwide protests. CNN’s Briana Keilar speaks to a graduate of the college about the decision.

