Universities told to be honest with students over how coronavirus will affect classes

Universities and schools ought to be clear on the stability between, lectures, seminars and self-learning, and concerning the quantity and preparations of contact hours and assist and assets if studying goes to be on-line, the steerage stated.

Nicola Dandridge, chief government on the OfS, final month urged universities not to make any guarantees to students that every little thing will be again to regular within the autumn if this isn’t the case.

Speaking concerning the newest steerage on Wednesday, Ms Dandridge stated: “These are exceptionally difficult occasions for each students and universities, however students should be told clearly how their programs will be taught subsequent yr.

“Where it’s probably that preparations might have to change, that must also be made clear.

“Choosing when and where to go to university are important decisions at the best of times, but now more than ever prospective students must be given clear guidance and information to make the decision that is right for them.”

She stated data ought to be set out within the coming weeks, and added: “We expect universities and colleges to make all reasonable efforts to maintain the quality of teaching and support on offer.”