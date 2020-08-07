Universities Round the World Fail to Stand up to China: Report

Universities and colleges around the world are “unprepared” to handle dangers to liberty of speech on school and scholastic liberty amongst their scholars as an outcome of political pressure from Beijing, a New York- based rights group stated on Friday.

“Institutions of higher learning around the world should resist the Chinese government’s efforts to undermine academic freedom abroad,” Human Rights Watch (HRW) stated.

“Few have moved to protect academic freedom against longstanding problems, such as visa bans on scholars working on China or surveillance and self-censorship on their campuses,” it stated.

“Many colleges and universities around the world with ties to the Chinese government, or with large student populations from China, are unprepared to address threats to academic freedom in a systematic way,” the group alerted.

A study of more than 100 interviews with academics, graduates, trainees, and administrators connected to China at leading universities in Australia, Canada, France, the U.K., and the United States discovered “various threats” to scholastic liberty as an outcome of Chinese impact.

“Chinese authorities have long monitored and conducted surveillance on students and academics from China and those studying China on campuses around the world,” HRW stated.

“Chinese diplomats have actually likewise grumbled …