Universities report coronavirus cases in athletics program

Arkansas State reported that seven athletes from three sports programs tested positive last Wednesday. They were all asymptomatic and will remain in quarantine for 14 days, the university said.
Marshall University and Oklahoma State University announced they’ve each had a few athletes test positive. And Iowa State University reported one new case.
Kevin Klintworth, senior associate athletic director at Oklahoma State University, said Wednesday that three student-athlete tests resulted in “asymptomatic positives.” More than 150 student-athletes, staff and administration members were tested through the athletic department’s reopening protocol.
Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, among the three players, announced on Twitter he previously tested positive after attending a protest in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
“After attending a protest in Tulsa AND being well protective of myself, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe,” that he tweeted.
He was one of 30 players on the football team to go back to campus last Monday.