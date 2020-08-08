Universal Remote Control for Samsung TV Remote, Samsung Smart TV Remote, All Samsung LCD LED QLED SUHD UHD HDTV 3D Smart TVs



Price: $8.48

(as of Aug 08,2020 09:11:57 UTC – Details)

Product Description

No Programming – Full Accessable – Sensitive & Durable – Precise Control

Back light design for the volume and channel buttons allows you to use it at night easily.

Premium ABS material, non-toxic, soft and durable, harmless to your pets, kids and families.

Humanized design, clear fonts, comfortable buttons, easy to control your TV

Hot-keys: Netflix, Amazon, Smart HUB, Status, HDMI, 3D.

Specification

IR Remote Control

Frequency: 433 MHz

Material: ABS Material

Size: 9*1.6*0.8 inches

Battery Required: 2 x AAA (Not Included)

Package included: 1*Remote Control

Fast Response & Durability

Fastest response not over 0.2 second to your TV,buttons are made of silicone. You will feel it soft touch and anti-dusted. It supports over 150,000 clicks approved by a long term test.

No Trouble In Operation

Work out of the box and without any settings. Insert 2 AAA batteries (Not included) to replace your original remote control perfectly.

Accuracy With Long Distant

Strongest signal by Infrared technology,further transmission for multi-angle induction. Precisely control far from 10 meters/33 feet.

FAST RESPONSE&DURABILITY: Fastest response not over 0.2 second to your TV,buttons are made of silicone. You will feel it soft touch and anti-dusted. It supports over 150,000 clicks approved by a long term test.

ACCURACY WITH LONG DISTANT: Strongest signal by Infrared technology,further transmission for multi-angle induction. Precisely control far from 10 meters/33 feet.

ECO-FRIENDLY MATERIAL: No broken and recyclable ABS material.No harm to your health.No worries it will not be durable,environment protection.

PREMIUM AFTER SALE SERVICE: We provide a 30-day warranty return service. If you have any questions about your order, please feel free to contact us directly and we will get back to you within 12 hours.