Universal Remote Control for Samsung TV Remote, Samsung Smart TV Remote, All Samsung LCD LED QLED SUHD UHD HDTV 3D Smart TVs

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $8.48
(as of Aug 08,2020 09:11:57 UTC – Details)

Product Description

8989

5454

11

No Programming – Full Accessable – Sensitive & Durable – Precise Control

Back light design for the volume and channel buttons allows you to use it at night easily.

Premium ABS material, non-toxic, soft and durable, harmless to your pets, kids and families.

Humanized design, clear fonts, comfortable buttons, easy to control your TV

Hot-keys: Netflix, Amazon, Smart HUB, Status, HDMI, 3D.

Specification

IR Remote Control

Frequency: 433 MHz

Material: ABS Material

Size: 9*1.6*0.8 inches

Battery Required: 2 x AAA (Not Included)

Package included: 1*Remote Control

21

21

34

34

4

4

Fast Response & Durability

Fastest response not over 0.2 second to your TV,buttons are made of silicone. You will feel it soft touch and anti-dusted. It supports over 150,000 clicks approved by a long term test.

No Trouble In Operation

Work out of the box and without any settings. Insert 2 AAA batteries (Not included) to replace your original remote control perfectly.

Accuracy With Long Distant

Strongest signal by Infrared technology,further transmission for multi-angle induction. Precisely control far from 10 meters/33 feet.

7676

FAST RESPONSE&DURABILITY: Fastest response not over 0.2 second to your TV,buttons are made of silicone. You will feel it soft touch and anti-dusted. It supports over 150,000 clicks approved by a long term test.
ACCURACY WITH LONG DISTANT: Strongest signal by Infrared technology,further transmission for multi-angle induction. Precisely control far from 10 meters/33 feet.
ECO-FRIENDLY MATERIAL: No broken and recyclable ABS material.No harm to your health.No worries it will not be durable,environment protection.
PREMIUM AFTER SALE SERVICE: We provide a 30-day warranty return service. If you have any questions about your order, please feel free to contact us directly and we will get back to you within 12 hours.

Post Views: 5

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR