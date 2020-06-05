Universal Orlando Resort becomes first major theme park to reopen in Orlando: Here’s what it looks like inside

SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND: PHOTOS OF PARK SHOW SOCIAL-DISTANCING MARKERS, HALF-EMPTY RIDES

“We can’t wait to get you back,” a June 5 promotional video for Universal Orlando Resort tells viewers. “So we’ve added temp checks, face coverings, social distancing and extra sanitizing to get the good times going again.”

“We’re finally back, and can’t wait until you are too,” the announcer provides.

Universal Orlando’s three parks — Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay — carried out considerably of a comfortable opening for annual pass-holders on Wednesday and Thursday, forward of the resort’s official reopening on June 5. Pictures and video from inside the parks, nonetheless, give a glimpse of what company can count on upon arriving.

Universal Orlando Resort had beforehand outlined a number of of the improved well being and security measures that might be in place upon reopening. Among them, company might be required to bear temperature screenings upon entry (anybody with a temperature of over 100.four levels won’t be admitted) and put on facial coverings whereas inside the parks (resort company won’t be required to put on the masks in their resort swimming pools, and guests to Volcano Bay, the resort’s water park, are solely suggested to put on coverings always besides when swimming, or “going to and from an attraction.”

Guests will even be inspired to observe correct social-distancing protocol and heed flooring markings and indicators indicating the place to stand, when current. Frequent handwashing can also be urged, and the usage of hand sanitizer earlier than boarding choose journey automobiles is “required.”

It appears as if interplay with the parks’ costumed characters is off-limits too, judging by the resort’s point out of “giant, yet distant air-hugs.”

Before the go to, Universal Orlando can also be urging company to obtain the Official Universal Orlando Resorts app, which supplies details about which points of interest are at the moment open, and can be utilized to make purchases, or safe company’ areas in “virtual lines” to pointless person-to-person contact. The app can be used to order meals from the resort’s eating places for decide up, or supply proper to the restaurant tables — which have been spaced out to accommodate the brand new bodily distancing protocol.

“We feel like all the precautions were up to snuff. We felt super safe to come here,” stated Donna Walters, who visited on Wednesday, in a press release to the Associated Press. Walters, a nurse, reportedly wore a pink scarf over her mouth and nostril all through her go to on Wednesday, when temperatures reached over 80 levels F in Orlando.

“Yeah, the masks. It’s Florida, so it’s hot. But it is what it is and it does protect other people,” she stated.

Guests wishing to go to Universal Orlando Resort’s theme parks needs to be cautious of the points of interest’ momentary hours: Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure are open solely from 9 a.m to 7 p.m., and Volcano Bay open solely from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Universal’s CityWalk attraction is open from eight a.m. to 10 p.m. day by day.

The resort has additionally issued a disclaimer concerning the “inherent risk” of publicity to COVID-19, including that Universal “cannot guarantee that you will not be exposed during your visit.”