Univ. Of Missouri Professor ‘Relieved Of Teaching Duties’ For Cracking Wuhan Joke In Class

An associate teaching professor at the University of Missouri revealed that he was “relieved of teaching duties” after a video surfaced of him making a Wuhan joke with a student in his Marketing 3000 class. However, UM has since denied that he was fired, saying that professor Joel Poor “remains employed at Mizzou.”

Mizzou spokesman Christian Basi claimed in a follow-up statement that the professor has not been let go completely and has instead been “assigned to other duties.” He added that he will “be provided due process,” according to Campus Reform.

Professor Makes Wuhan Joke

In the brief clip, Professor Joel Poor asks where the student is from, with the young man responding that he is from Wuhan, China.

“Oh, let me get my mask on,” Poor joked as he motioned putting his mask on. The joke referred to the fact that the coronavirus pandemic originated in China.

@Mizzou, fire professor Joel Poor for his racist and xenophobic comments that he delivered to his Marketing 3000 class today. pic.twitter.com/GcKnV6drX7 — #StillConcerned (@MIZ_ISC_2020) August 24, 2020

Poor indicates that he was joking before the clip ends, and the student clearly understood that as well. Other students who were in the Zoom class also seemed to know that the professor was joking.

“The kid was not…