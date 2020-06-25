Univ. Of Florida ‘Gator Bait’ Chant Creator Slams Decision To Ban Cheer



Lawrence Wright — the former Univ. of Florida football star who created the famous “Gator Bait” chant — is urging school officials to reconsider the cheer’s ban … telling TMZ Sports it’s not racist.

Back after the 1996 season, fresh off a national championship, Wright ingrained the chant in Gator fans’ minds during a celebration … and at nearly every UF event since, it had become a staple.

But, in a statement released by the college last week … the University president said there will now be a ban on the chant over its racist ties — effective straight away.

As for why … if you’re unfamiliar, the term “Gator Bait” was coined by white men who take Black babies and use them as “bait” to draw out alligators on hunting expeditions. Horrible.

“Gator bait” was later used as a racial slur toward Black people for that reason.

In his statement, the school’s president wrote, “there is horrific historic racist imagery associated with the phrase.”

When we spoke with Wright about this all … that he told us he disagrees with the university’s decision — and is now attempting to have a sitdown with the president to attempt to change his mind.



Wright says despite the fact that he’s conscious of the awful images linked to the “gator bait” term … he claims his chant has practically nothing to do with that at all.

“We’re only talking about collegiate things,” Wright said.