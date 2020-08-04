Unity College permanently adopts hybrid learning, exploring sale of main campus

Unity College revealed Monday that the school will permanently shift to a hybrid learning design.The school’s board of trustees likewise voted to permit college leaders check out the sale of any properties, consisting of the main campus.Unity College stated in a declaration that transitioning to a hybrid design of learning will provide trainees more control and versatility with their education.“Hybrid Learning retools how we envision education, aligns with the needs of the professional world, and prepares students for their next chapter – whether that is a first job or graduate school – all while giving students control over their educational pace and path,” Unity College PresidentDr Melik Peter Khoury stated in a declaration.Khoury stated the monetary effect of the COVID-19 break out sped up the school’s strategies to shift to a hybrid learning mode.“It is a critical next step in helping Unity College thrive and better serve our students in the 21st century while happening to create a model that is relatively pandemic-proof,” Khoury stated.Khoury stated in addition to hybrid learning, Unity College will continue to use range learning for trainees.

