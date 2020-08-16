UnitPackPower Ebike Battery 24V 10AH/15AH Lithium ion Electric Bike Battery with Charger, Safe Lock for Electric Bicycle/Mountain Bike 200W 250W Motor



🚴‍♂️【Li-ion battery Parameter】❗Note Size:14.96 x 3.34 x 3.46in; 24V 15AH, 2500mAH Cell, suitable for 200W 250W motor. Max Constant Discharge Current: 15A, Charger: 29.4V 2A.

🚴‍♂️【Outstanding Battery Efficiency】Lithium-ion battery Pack have maximum energy density with the smallest size and lowest weight, make enjoy long distance cycling.

🚴‍♂️【Long Life time】BMS protects batteries from overcharging and excessive discharge,over 80% capacity after 800 cycles.

🚴‍♂️【Down Discharge Design】Please pay attention this is down discharge battery, The bike battery case made of aluminum alloy, bike battery pack have ON/OFF Switch/ Portable Handle, Power Level Display, Key lock, the Powerpacks can also be conveniently charged directly on the bike.

🚴‍♂️【One Year Warranty】If the product has any problem, please contact with our store, we have after service centres in Texas, US. we will have professional people to solve your problem. If you needs one kind of battery which can’t find in our store, we also accept customization service for you, and supports OEM,ODM service, just contact our store will be OK.