United warns 36,000 employees they may be furloughed this fall

The world’s third-largest airline says 36,000 workers — including 15,000 flight attendants, 11,000 customer care and gate agents, 5,550 maintenance employees and 2,250 pilots — will receive layoff notices.

That prohibition lifts on October 1.

Notices were sent to employees Wednesday because federal law requires employers to notify workers 60 days before a mass layoff.

The airline is operating merely a quarter of flights when compared with last year, a business executive said Wednesday, and the ones flights are, on average, 55% full. “Involuntary furloughs that we worked so hard to avoid are now the last option left,” the executive said.

The president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents 50,000 flight attendants at airlines including United, called the furloughs a “gut punch.” But, “they are also the most honest assessment we’ve seen on the state of the industry,” the union president, Sara Nelson, said in a statement.

“This crisis dwarfs all others in aviation history and there’s no end in sight,” Nelson said. She called on Congress to extend the CARES ACT in order to save thousands of airline jobs and “extend it and expand it for all working people.”

United previously disclosed in a presentation to employees that it might be sending layoff notices this month.

“Just because you receive a WARN notice does not mean your job is being eliminated,” United told its workforce during the time. “However it is a sign that your job could be affected by an involuntary furlough.”

United insists it’s done everything it may to avert layoffs. Tens of a large number of employees took voluntary unpaid leave since the company began urging workers to do so

Last month, the business mortgaged its frequent flier program for a mortgage, and during the time the company said between that money and the federal bailout funds it would have $17 billion in cash on hand by the end of September, roughly three times the standard amount of cash it carries.

United and the rest of the major US carriers also applied for a fresh round of loans provided under the CARES Act, the Treasury Department announced Tuesday.

The air companies already received $25 billion in the help of the first the main act. This new round of loans could wind up totaling still another $25 billion, and the airlines have until September 30 to determine to close on the newest loans. Delta, Southwest and United had said Tuesday that they have yet to make a firm decision on whether they will need the extra federal help.

The airline says it’s hemorrhaging $40 million daily.

The United executive also said the business is not confident lawmakers will pass still another round of support in this election year, but that company and union officials are engaged in conversations with DC.

“We do not feel like we can count on additional federal government support to survive, and we have to take steps to protect the company and protect the long term interest of the company and the prospects for United employees,” the executive said.