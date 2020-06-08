United States Soccer Federation to reconsider kneeling ban | Football News





US players have been required to stand during the national anthem since a rule was passed in 2017

The United States Soccer Federation (USSF) will hold a particular meeting on Tuesday to consider repealing a policy requiring national team players to stand throughout the national anthem.

The USSF confirmed to Sky Sports News that a vote could come following Tuesday’s conference call or on Friday at the quarterly executive board meeting.

The USSF passed a rule in 2017 that will require players and team personnel to “stand respectfully during the playing of national anthems at any event in which the Federation is represented”.

Megan Rapinoe kneels throughout the US national anthem in 2016

The policy was set up after US women’s national team member Megan Rapinoe took a knee throughout the playing of the anthem prior to a match against Thailand in 2016.

Kneeling has become a symbol of the fight against police brutality utilized by protesters that have flooded the streets people cities in the wake of the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis last month.

Colin Kaepernick popularised the gesture of kneeling throughout pre-game renditions of The Star-Spangled Banner in 2016 while a part of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers.

The move by the USSF to reconsider its placement comes after NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE commissioner Roger Goodell mentioned last week that this league produced a mistake not really listening to players plus encouraged all of them to talk out plus peacefully demonstration.