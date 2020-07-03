Travelers from the United States arriving in Britain must self-quarantine for 14 days, the British transport minister has confirmed.

Grant Schapps was asked on Friday perhaps the U.S. was on Britain’s ‘red list’, published to let holiday makers know if they would face restrictions.

‘I’m afraid it will be,’ he said.

He told the BBC: ‘The US from the very early stage barred flights from the UK and from Europe, so there isn’t any reciprocal arrangement in place’.

He said the ‘very high numbers of infections’ in the U.S. prevented Britain from allowing free travel.

Grant Schapps, Britain’s transport minister, Friday confirmed the restrictions for U.S. arrivals

The United States is failing to get the COVID-19 pandemic in order and cases are rising

In contrast to most of Europe, the U.S. is still seeing its number of new cases rise.

The U.S. now has more than 2.7 million cases and much more than 128,000 deaths from Covid-19, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

The Americas is the hardest-hit region on the planet, with Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Peru all putting up with, in addition to the United States. There are double the number of total infections in the Americas – 5.4 million – than in Europe, where 2.7 million are infected.

The U.S. infection rate is still rising rapidly

England is relaxing its quarantine rules for around 50 other countries from 10 July, with folks from France, Italy, Germany and Spain exempt from quarantine rules upon arrival in England.

‘Green’ countries, such as New Zealand, have ‘very low’ levels of coronavirus and certainly will therefore haven’t any restrictions for UK arrivals

‘Amber’ countries – including France, Germany, Italy and Spain – will have ‘reciprocal arrangements’ set up, meaning travelers from great britain will not have to quarantine on arrival.

Restrictions will continue to be in place for ‘red’ countries, including the U.S.

Heathrow, usually one of the busiest airports in the world, has seen an enormous drop in arrivals

Warning signs have sprung up in British airports, similar to those on display worldwide

Mr Schapps added that it is ‘hard to know’ exactly how many COVID-19 cases had been prevented from entering the UK thanks to quarantine rules imposed over the past month on new arrivals.

‘We been employed by incredibly hard as a country and everyone knows it because they are staying at home and following all this guidance to access it top of this virus,’ that he said.

‘The chief medical officer made it clear – the full time to make a quarantine was when that had happened, when levels choose to go done, and prevent it from finding its way back again.’

The European Union had announced on Tuesday that it would also exclude the U.S. from a list of countries permitted to enter the bloc come early july.

It remains unclear when the restrictions will be revised.

The U.S. currently has restrictions set up for travelers arriving from China, Iran, the Schengen area, great britain, Ireland and Brazil.

‘With specific exceptions, foreign nationals who’ve been in any of the following countries during the past 14 days may well not enter the United States,’ the CDC website reads.

Citizens and lawful permanent residents, such as Green Card holders, can still enter through one of 15 designated airports. The CDC then recommends they self-quarantine for 14 days.