United States of LEGO®: A Brick Tour of America

takes readers on a journey across America that has never been seen before. Photographer Jeff Friesen composes artful LEGO brick dioramas, each revealing a scene with a witty caption that celebrates what makes every American state unique, incorporating toy-scale monuments, colorful citizens going about their daily lives, and new spins on state history.

Here is a fresh vision of every state assembled with bricks, from Washington’s steaming rivers of espresso to the ancient reptiles in Florida (we’re not talking about alligators here). Brick Minnesotans tirelessly shovel snow but are ready to pose with a friendly “okey-dokey!”

Giving readers even more than a cross-country tour, United States of LEGO reveals intriguing secrets of the states for the first time. Have you ever wondered who extinguished Rhett Butler and Scarlett O’Hara’s passion in Georgia, what’s fishing for fishermen in Alaska, or how NASCAR drivers earn extra spending money in North Carolina? The answers will surprise and delight you.

Readers will also find thrilling scenes from history re-created in meticulous detail. Who can forget Lewis and Clark’s intrepid manservant, Gaston? Okay, the history textbooks did, but not United States of LEGO. And what ever happened to the giant turkeys that once roamed Massachusetts? Your education may have missed these tender birds whose fate is detailed here.

Every captioned photograph is infused with good-natured humor, and occasional ill-humored nature, such as the Maryland crabs who are through with being lunch. Speaking of lunch, the famous Kentucky Frying Chicken awaits your order within these pages. Don’t delay! Good citizens of all ages will enjoy exploring every state’s unique character in enchanting LEGO dioramas.