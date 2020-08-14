United Internet AG Earnings, Revenue inline in Q2 By Investing.com

©Reuters United Internet AG Earnings, Revenue inline in Q2



Investing com – United Internet AG reported on Thursday 2nd quarter that matched experts’ projections and revenue that was inline with expectations.

United Internet AG revealed earnings per share of EUR0.47 on revenue of EUR1.33 B. Analysts surveyed byInvesting com expected EPS of EUR0.47 on revenue of EUR1.33 B.

United Internet AG shares are down 12.83% from the start of the year, still down 3.19% from its 52 week high of EUR4388 set on August13 They are under-performing the which is down 10.42% from the start of the year.

United Internet AG follows other significant Services sector earnings this month

United Internet AG’s report follows an earnings missed out on by Deutsche Telekom AG on Thursday, who reported EPS of EUR0.27 on revenue of EUR2704 B, compared to projections EPS of EUR0.32 on revenue of EUR2285 B.

Deutsche Post had actually missed out on expectations on August 5 with 2nd quarter EPS of EUR0.42 on revenue of EUR1596 B, compared to anticipate for EPS of EUR0.43 on revenue of EUR1547 B.

